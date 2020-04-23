LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Changes are coming to a busy part of Veteran's Parkway in southern Indiana to prevent backups and crashes.
Crews will realign lanes at Armed Forces Drive to create one right-turn-only lane and two lanes that proceed straight. Officials then plan to do the same just ahead of that intersection at Interstate 65.
"Traffic signals will be shifted at Armed Forces Drive, and signal loops will be adjusted at both locations to match the new lane alignments," the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) said in a news release.
The work is scheduled to begin Friday. INDOT hopes to complete the work by May 6.
The agency urged motorists to slow down and watch for lane closures.
Crews also plan to make changes on the other side of the interstate, near Walmart. Crews will put up delineators to allow only right turns onto Veteran's Parkway.
"Pavement markings will also be replaced to reflect left-turn only and thru lanes in the area," INDOT said.
