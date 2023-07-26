LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time since the Kentucky Derby, Churchill Downs is showing off the progress on the new $200 million paddock construction project.
With Derby 150 still about nine months away, construction continues.
FIRST LOOK: Steel beams now up at Churchill Downs - part of the $200M paddock project. @wdrb 10pm pic.twitter.com/PDmE9HRTAS— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) July 26, 2023
"It is the most transformational project we've had at Churchill Downs in probably our 150-year history," said Churchill Downs Spokesperson Darren Rogers.
The steel beams are up as the paddock continues its transformation into what it will look like come the first Saturday in May 2024.
"We're about halfway done with putting the steel down," Rogers said. "That should be completed by late September, early October."
A construction team of about 100 are working daily to make the project happen. A new computer-generated video shows what the paddock will look like, including the new paddock club.
"Glass stalls, it's one-way glass so the horses can't see inside, but you can see out," said Rogers.
Rogers said the track is getting ready for the September meet, which will be taking place at Churchill Downs.
The track moved the remainder of its Spring Meet to Ellis Park in June after 12 horses died in 30 days at Churchill.
Rogers wouldn't go into specifics, but said races will be back in Louisville starting Sept. 14 for the September Meet. The meet runs through to Oct. 1 before Churchill Downs closes for a month until the 21-day Fall Meet begins Oct. 29.
"We're moving forward with those plans and we still have seven weeks out, we'll have much more to announce over the next seven weeks," he said.
At that time, guests will still need to avoid the paddock area as construction continues. Following the Spring Meet, races will take place at Keeneland, then back at Churchill for the Fall Meet.
The new area also includes seats for more than 3,000, including more box seats and a standing room-only area. Rogers said the project is on track to be finished in time for Kentucky Derby 150 on May 4.
"It only comes around once, and it is a milestone that we are all looking forward to celebrating," he said.
Tickets are already on sale for the September Meet. To purchase your tickets, click here.
