LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction on the updated paddock at Churchill Downs is starting to take shape. 

Churchill Downs shared a video on Twitter Friday of the steel beams being installed for the brand new Paddock Club, a $190 million upgrade at the Louisville racetrack.

The new Paddock Club includes an open grassy area, two-story premium seating and video boards. The seating will increase capacity from 1,000 to 2,400 people in the area and allow guests to get an up-close experience with the horses.

Tickets for Kentucky Derby 150 are on sale now. It's unclear how much a ticket inside of the Paddock Club will cost.

