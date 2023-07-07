LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction on the updated paddock at Churchill Downs is starting to take shape.
Churchill Downs shared a video on Twitter Friday of the steel beams being installed for the brand new Paddock Club, a $190 million upgrade at the Louisville racetrack.
The beams are going in for the BRAND NEW Paddock Club for #KyDerby 150! 🏇 pic.twitter.com/T49K4AOJr7— Churchill Downs (@ChurchillDowns) July 7, 2023
The new Paddock Club includes an open grassy area, two-story premium seating and video boards. The seating will increase capacity from 1,000 to 2,400 people in the area and allow guests to get an up-close experience with the horses.
Tickets for Kentucky Derby 150 are on sale now. It's unclear how much a ticket inside of the Paddock Club will cost.
For information about purchasing tickets for next year, click here.
