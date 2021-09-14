LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction is coming back to Lexington Road.
Metro Councilman Bill Hollander, D-9, said the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and Metro Government are partnering to complete the rightsizing of the busy roadway in an effort to make it safer.
The project will restripe the street from four lanes to three — one lane in each direction and a center turn lane.
Data shows this particular traffic configuration reduces the number of and severity of crashes.
Crews will be working to mill, pave and re-stripe the road from the intersection of Stilz Avenue and Garden Drive to Frankfort Avenue and Shelbyville Road. The stretch of road from Grinstead Drive to Stilz Avenue has already been completed.
"The construction will happen overnight so you won't feel the construction pains during the day, the construction will come in at night, do a section of the roadway, get it going and then they'll be gone," said Mike King with the Metro Office of Advanced Planning and Sustainability.
Paving is scheduled to start in the next few weeks.
