FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) — Just days after a federal judge ruled Gov. Andy Beshear’s restrictions on travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic unconstitutional, the governor announced Wednesday that he has a new order in place.
The old executive order required anyone traveling outside Kentucky, except for work, and anyone coming into the state to self-quarantine for 14 days. That ruling, however, was deemed illegal.
Beshear said the new executive order tweaks some of his previous restrictions and is similar to travel restrictions issued by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
"It does make it less explicit that, if you are just traveling through and for less than 24 hours, it doesn't apply to you," Beshear said during his Wednesday briefing on the pandemic."It basically puts everything that that judge said he thought we needed in there. I'm OK with taking a little bit of guidance if it helps us get to where we need to go."
Anyone entering the state "with the intent to stay is asked to self-quarantine for 14 days," the new order says. Anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or is exhibiting symptoms of the respiratory disease is not allowed to enter the state unless they are doing so "under medical orders for the purpose of medical care."
Anyone traveling on public transit "must comply with social distancing requirements to the greatest extent practicable."
Beshear did not say how much longer the travel restrictions will be in place.
The governor said he plans to release Phase 2 of his reopening plan, including guidance for restaurants, during his Friday briefing. Specifics on how churches can resume in-person worship in two weeks are expected to be released Monday, he added.
This story will be updated.
