LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JBS Swift will be increasing wages for workers at its meat processing plants.
Workers will see a wage increase of $4 per hour. The Louisville plant's 1,200 employees will see the raise through at least May 30.
The union representing those workers announced the new agreement on Sunday.
JBS employees will also have access to personal protection equipment like masks, gloves and face shields.
The company will also install plexiglass shields in areas of plants where social distancing isn't possible.
The changes come as a JBS plant in Minnesota has been linked to at least 50 coronavirus cases.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.