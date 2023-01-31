LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While most of Kentucky and Indiana are in the low-risk category when it comes to COVID-19 levels, some areas are still seeing higher levels.
Local doctors say it's encouraging to see where things stand nearly three years into the pandemic.
There's still a variety in case levels depending on the area, though. Nearly 50 of Kentucky's 120 counties are at medium risk, with five eastern counties at high risk levels.
Indiana is seeing similar numbers, with most counties seeing a seven-day average of 10 or less active cases of COVID-19. Thirteen counties of Indiana's 92 counties have 11 or more cases, with Marion County — where Indianapolis is — at 65 active cases. Lake County, near Chicago, is at 47, according to the state health department.
Doctors are seeing a decrease in the number of people going to the emergency room for COVID-19 and other illnesses like the flu and RSV.
Because many people are testing at home, the health department isn't necessarily always notified of a positive case. Doctors say as far as precautions go, to use your own judgement to figure out what's best for you and your family.
"I think it's clear that, in general, the worry is decreased and the risk is less for the general population," said Dr. Emily Volk, chief medical officer at Baptist Health Floyd. "I think you need to do an analysis, an assessment of your own health risks, and if you are immunosuppressed or you're around a loved one who is immunosuppressed, you may want to wear a mask when you're in public, or in a crowded space or not a well ventilated space."
Volk said it's still always a good idea to get the most recent booster shot for COVID-19. She anticipates it turning into a seasonal vaccination similar to the flu shot.
For information about getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky, click here. For information about getting vaccinated in Indiana, click here.
To look at Kentucky's COVID-19 dashboard, which provides data about current cases, click here.
To look at Indiana's COVID-19 dashboard, click here.
