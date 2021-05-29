LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health officials on Saturday reported 383 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky and 24 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
In a tweet, Gov. Andy Beshear said 2,038,886 Kentuckians had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Kentucky's positivity rate, which measures the the proportion of COVID-19 tests returning positive, was 2.49% on Saturday.
Saturday's update brings Kentucky to 344,744 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health. The virus has been a contributing factor in the deaths of at least 6,782 people across the state.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of the state's confirmed cases reported since March 2020, at least 52,778 have recovered.
But for others, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
There are currently 326 Kentuckians hospitalized with complications contributed to the virus. Since the start of the pandemic, 22,779 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Loosened restrictions across Kentucky took effect on Friday. There is now no curfew and bar seating is back open.
On June 11, Kentucky is scheduled to eliminate all capacity restrictions and most of its mask mandate.
For more information on how to sign up for a vaccination appointment, click here.
