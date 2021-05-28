LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has loosened more restrictions across the commonwealth which took effect on Friday, May 28.
There is now no curfew, and larger crowds are allowed at Kentucky bars and restaurants.
Beshear put restrictions in place during the COVID-19 pandemic that forced restaurants and bars to have last call at midnight and close by 1 a.m.
They were also capped at 50% capacity. Now, businesses can go to 75% capacity for gatherings under 1,000 people.
And in two weeks, on June 11, Kentucky is scheduled to eliminate all capacity restrictions and most of its mask mandate.
