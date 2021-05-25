LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky has surpassed another COVID-19 vaccination milestone.
More than 2 million Kentuckians have received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday. The milestone comes just days before the commonwealth relaxes capacity restrictions and ends its curfew on bars and restaurants.
Capacity restrictions and nearly all of Kentucky's remaining mask mandates will be removed June 11, the governor said earlier in May.
"When you think about it, it is just a miracle," Beshear said in announcing the milestone. "Fifteen months after the first case here in Kentucky, not only do we have effective vaccines, but 2 million Kentuckians already being vaccinated is really exciting."
Vaccinations rose significantly last week, according to Beshear, as youngsters 12 to 15 joined other Kentuckians in rolling up their sleeves for the shots. So far, more than 23,000 Kentuckians ages 12 to 15 have received the vaccine, the governor said.
Slightly more than 80% of people ages 65 and older in Kentucky have been vaccinated, while more than 60% of people ages 50 to 64 have gotten the shots, according to state statistics. The vaccination rate dropped to 31% among Kentuckians ages 18 to 29.
"Again, we need to do better, especially in our younger age groups," the governor said.
The virus’s incidence rate is much higher among younger Kentuckians, and "it’s directly associated with whether you’re vaccinated," Beshear said at a news conference.
For more information on how to sign up for a vaccination appointment, click here.
The governor reported 580 new coronavirus cases and five more virus-related deaths Tuesday. Of the new cases, 116 were confirmed in Jefferson County, according to a report from Kentucky Public Health.
Tuesday's update brings Kentucky to 343,658 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. The virus has been a contributing factor in the deaths of at least 6,725 Kentuckians.
Kentucky's positivity rate, which measures the proportion of COVID-19 tests returning positive, fell from 2.61% on Monday to 2.52% on Tuesday, according to Kentucky Public Health.
Data shows 353 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19 on Sunday and 108 patients being treated in intensive care units. More than 40 virus patients were on ventilators.
For most people, COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. The vast majority of people recover. Of the state's confirmed cases reported since March 2020, at least 52,610 have recovered, according to Kentucky Public Health.
But for others, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
