LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local children are now able to roll up their sleeves to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Norton Children's pediatrician offices started giving COVID-19 vaccines to young children on Friday.
"COVID is now a vaccine preventable disease for everyone six months and older," Dr. Kristina Bryant, Norton Healthcare Pediatric Infectious Disease specialist, said.
Several hundred children are already signed up to get shots. Many said they are excited to return to some normalcy.
Mari-Elise Paul, whose four-year-old daughter is a heart transplant patient, received the shot on Friday.
"She's never had a period where she can launch into the world, so we really really looking forward to opportunities to travel as a family, there's a whole list of things that I'm looking forward to doing with her," Paul said. "I'm really looking forward to having the opportunity to go to preschool, to make friends, to interact with other children her age. She's just not had the opportunity to do things that most four-year-olds have had the opportunity to do."
Norton Healthcare is also opening a weekend clinic for the young age group at Norton Audubon on Saturday.
Parents can schedule appointments for all locations by clicking here.
