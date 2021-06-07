LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have publicly identified a 46-year-old man who was fatally shot in Okolona last week.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified that man as Shawn Pippin, of Louisville.
Police say he was found at about 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at the Days Inn in the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road. That's near the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport and Interstate 65. Police say he had been shot multiple times.
Pippin was taken to University Hospital in critical condition at the time, according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokeswoman for the department. Ruoff said at the time that LMPD had no suspects in custody as of Tuesday night.
According to the coroner's office, Pippin was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.
Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
