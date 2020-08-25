LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run on Breckenridge Lane Sunday night.
The coroner identified the woman on Tuesday as Jacqueline Morrison, 32.
Police responded to the scene not far from the Watterson Expressway around 10:45 p.m. Sunday on a report that a pedestrian had been hit. That's where they found Morrison, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
The vehicle that hit her left the scene, police said. They do not have a description of the vehicle.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Louisville Metro Police Department's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
