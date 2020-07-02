LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new twist in a lawsuit over a controversial zoo in southern Indiana involves a zoo in Oklahoma owned by Jeff Lowe, of the Netflix series "Tiger King."
A judge with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana has ordered Lowe to turn over documents related to juvenile lions that were previously owned by Tim Stark, of Wildlife in Need, in Charlestown, Indiana, according to a news release from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
According to PETA, Stark sent the lions to Lowe's Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, which violated a previous ruling in the organization's case against Wildlife in Need.
Thursday's ruling came after a judge granted the state of Indiana a temporary restraining order against Wildlife in Need that says the zoo is not allowed to take in any more animals until a hearing can be held.
