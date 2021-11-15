LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews broke ground Monday on a new inpatient rehab hospital in east Louisville.
UofL Health -- Frazier Rehabilitation Hospital -- Brownsboro will be a 40-bed facility on Chamberlain Lane, just north of Brownsboro Road next to Costco. UofL Health and Frazier will operate the 55,000-square-foot, $21 million facility jointly.
"The facility we're about to see built right here represents a new opportunity for people who need inpatient rehabilitation," Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said Monday in a news release. "And it's also a $21 million investment that will create 140 jobs -- one more example of the record levels of investment we're seeing all over Kentucky."
The hospital will have private rooms only and focus on rehab for patients recovering from strokes, traumatic brain injuries, neurological disorders, orthopedic conditions, amputees and more. It will also include therapy gyms and a transitional living apartment to prepare patients for discharge.
"We are thrilled to begin construction on a state-of-the-art facility that will improve access to high quality inpatient rehabilitation services, hopefully beginning a little over a year from now," Jason Zachariah, Kindred's president and chief operating officer, said in a news release. "Our partnership with UofL Health -- Frazier Rehab Institute brings together two leaders in rehabilitation care with a shared mission of helping patients recover from illness or injury, regain their independence and return home more able to perform the daily activities of life."
The hospital is expected to open by early 2023.
