LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cleanup crews worked through Saturday night into Sunday to get Waterfront Park in downtown Louisville back in shape following Thunder Over Louisville.
The Kentucky Derby Festival works with other agencies and volunteers to help clear the park of trash each year.
Chelsea Ellis Hogan, co-president at Jim Reynolds Asphalt Contractor, said the fun is when the cleanup happens because they get to do something positive for the community.
"We love it because a lot of people think 'Wow, you really have to clean the whole great lawn?" and they're like 'how are you gonna do that in a weekend's time?'" she said. "So to be able to do that and get it done, it makes us feel really great."
The team of approximately 100 volunteers were expected to finish cleaning on Sunday.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.