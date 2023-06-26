LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trees and storm debris fell onto homes, garages and streets across Louisville after severe storms moved through the area on Sunday evening, so crews were busy cleaning up the area on Monday.
Tree service companies were busy the day after the storm clearing debris and cutting down tree limbs. It's a time consuming process according to Michael Dubree, co-owner of New Leaf Tree Service.
Dubree said sometimes tree service companies have to wait for utilities companies before they can get started. Trees on top of homes are their first priority when sorting through damage.
"Every tree service in Louisville, just like every other storm we've had over the past few months, everybody's just loaded p," Dubree said. "And there's a lot of people who haven't recovered from the last few storms we've had."
On Monday, New Leaf Tree Service worked at a home that was damaged by a falling tree caused by the storm.
"I heard this crash boom as we were heading down to the basement a second time," said Helen Fiddler. "And then it was pretty much done and over after that."
New Leaf Tree Service has responded to at least 40 claims involving a tree on a structure in 2023. Dubree said that number for most years is around 10.
Related Stories:
- Louisville's east end dealing with fallen trees, power outages after Sunday storms
- Thousands without power in Louisville, southern Indiana after severe weather
- Residents in Hardin County picking up the pieces after storms cause widespread damage
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.