LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men have been federally indicted for illegally possessing machine guns.
A grand jury in Louisville returned the indictment Tuesday.
According to court documents, Clayton Hodges, 22, and Timothy Martin, 22, each had a Glock switch with no serial number.
A Glock switch is a device that allows a semi-automatic handgun to function as an automatic and is defined as a machine gun under federal law.
Hodges is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Court documents show he was convicted of robbery and wanton endangerment in 2019.
Hodges faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted on the new charges.
Martin faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
There is no parole in the federal system. Both men are in state custody, but will be transferred to federal custody. They will then be scheduled for their initial court appearances.
