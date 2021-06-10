LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Tennessee women accused of shoplifting from an outlet store in southern Indiana were arrested Wednesday afternoon after a brief chase.
According to a news release, around 4 p.m. police were called to the Premium Outlet Mall in Edinburgh, Indiana, after the Polo Ralph Lauren store reported that two women had walked out without paying for merchandise and left in a Kia Optima. An Indiana State Trooper spotted the vehicle in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near Jackson County and tried to pull it over, but the driver did not stop.
The vehicle eventually hit a tire deflation device placed by an officer with the Austin Police Department near the Austin, Indiana, exit in northern Scott County. A Jackson County Sheriff's Deputy ended up crashing into the back of the vehicle when the driver, 22-year-old Tatyana Burgess, suddenly hit the brakes.
Burgess and her passenger, 20-year-old Jernithia A. Bell, were both taken into custody. Officers from the Edinburgh Police Department responded to the scene and recovered numerous items allegedly stolen from the Polo Ralph Lauren store, as well as items believed to have been stolen from other stores.
Both women were taken to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour after complaining of minor injuries before being taken to the Jackson County Jail.
Burgess faces charges of resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, and reckless driving.
Bell is facing a preliminary charge of possession of stolen property. Both women could face additional charges in Bartholomew County.
It's not the first time the outlet mall in Edinburgh has been targeted. On May 26, an Indiana State Trooper arrested two Louisville women in Jackson County after a high-speed chase on I-65. Police say they found approximately $7,000 in merchandise from the same Polo Ralph Lauren store.
About an hour later, the same trooper attempted to stop another Louisville woman who allegedly stole thousands of dollars of clothing from the same store. According to police, that woman, Ta'neasha Chappell, locked her keys in the car and broke out her own window before leading police on dangerous pursuit through three counties. She finally crashed and was arrested in southern Clark County, Indiana.
Investigators believe the string of shoplifting incidents is tied to a statewide theft ring.
