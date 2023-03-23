LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend at a downtown Louisville CVS Pharmacy will need a quarter of a million dollars to get out of jail.
A not-guilty plea was entered on behalf of 25-year-old Anthony Howard, who was arraigned on charges attempted murder, assault and wanton endangerment Thursday morning.
Police said he went to the CVS Pharmacy on Muhammad Ali Boulevard and Fourth Street at about 11 p.m. Tuesday.
They say he shouted, "You broke my heart," and shot his ex-girlfriend, who is an employee there.
A customer was also shot.
Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
