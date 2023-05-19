LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people accused of shoplifting were arrested in Nelson County on Thursday.
Sheriff's deputies arrested Morgan Boylen, 23, Raymond Vanisacker II, 24, and Alexis Goodlett, 19, for shoplifting at the Handy Food Mart on New Shepherdsville Road.
A caller told police that the three were in a black Ford Taurus taking hanging baskets and flowers from outside the business while it was closed.
Deputies found the car at a nearby convenience store with the stolen items inside, and said the suspects admitted to stealing the merchandise.
They're all charged with unlawful taking. Vanisacker is also facing several drug charges.
