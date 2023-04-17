LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified two male victims who died after several people were shot in Louisville's Chickasaw Park on Saturday night.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, they were identified as 28-year-old Deaji Goodman and 17-year-old David Huff. Both victims died of multiple gunshot wounds from a homicide, according to the medical examiner.
The shootings took place at 9 p.m. on Saturday. In addition to the two victims who died, four other people were injured in the shootings. They were transported to University of Louisville Hospital.
According to UofL Health, one of those four patients has been discharged. The other three remain stabilized in fair condition.
LMPD said there were hundreds of people at the park, when the shooter fired into the crowd. With so many potential witnesses, LMPD is urging anyone who saw anything to come forward.
Anyone with information can call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the Crime Tip Portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal. You can remain anonymous.
Related Stories:
- 5 dead, at least a dozen injured after another violent weekend in Louisville
- Louisville community, elected officials call for unity of peace after week of gun violence
- 26-year-old man dies after shooting on Bardstown Road near the Highlands, LMPD says
- Man taken to hospital after being shot in Shelby Park neighborhood, Louisville police say
- Louisville suspect accused of beating man in the head with a tire iron
- Teenager shot while riding bicycle in Portland neighborhood, Louisville police say
- Man taken to hospital after being shot in Smoketown neighborhood, Louisville police say
- 2 men dead, 1 woman in hospital after shooting in Old Louisville, LMPD says
- LMPD: At least 2 dead, 4 others injured after shots fired into crowd of people at Chickasaw Park
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.