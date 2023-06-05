LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of a 35-year-old woman whose human remains were discovered in a Spencer County home on Memorial Day.
According to the Shelby County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as Christiana A. Walker.
The coroner is not releasing the cause or manner of death at this time.
According to a news release from Kentucky State Police, troopers were called to a house fire on Chatman Lane, in Taylorsville, just after 4 p.m. on Monday, May 29.
Police said human remains were found inside the home. KSP detectives are on the case, which is currently classified as a death investigation.
Chatman Lane sits just off Shelbyville Road in Spencer County, not far from Finchville.
