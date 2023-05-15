LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man was sentenced to 14 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to theft from a federally licensed firearms dealer, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Calvin Levi Johnson, 20, of Bedford pleaded guilty to theft after robbing a gun shop.
Police said at least three individuals broke through the front door of Cosner’s Gun & Knife Shop in the early morning hours on Jan. 11, 2022. The gun shop is located on 37th Street in Bedford, approximately 70 miles from Louisville. Police said officers who arrived on the scene found damage to the front door and a smashed display case with guns missing inside.
According to a news release, security cameras showed Johnson using a a hammer to break a display case, take 16 handguns and put them inside a backpack.
Police said officers and ATF agents received several tips on the identities of the suspects involved. As part of the investigation, the Bedford Police Department SWAT Team executed search warrants at several homes in Bedford where firearms stolen during the break-in were recovered.
"Thefts from gun retailers help to arm criminals and drive the violence in our communities," U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Zachary A. Myers said in a news release. "Identification and prosecution of gun traffickers helps to stem violent crime at its source and is a top priority for federal law enforcement."
All of the stolen firearms have been located by law enforcement.
