LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman who was shot and killed Sunday night at an apartment complex in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood has been identified as Frederica Malone, 53.
Malone was shot around 8:45 p.m. in the the 1700 block of Harrod Court, Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said in a statement. That's in the Parkway Place apartment complex near South 13th Street and Algonquin Parkway.
Smiley said authorities attempted life-saving measures, but Malone was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound, according to the coroner's office.
LMPD on Sunday night did not say what might have led to the shooting or if it had any suspects. Speaking at the scene, Smiley said officers would be canvasing the area to talk to anyone who may have witnessed the shooting.
"It's very important that we bring sense of justice to the friends and family who are out here mourning," she said. "You can see and hear behind me that there are a number of people who are extremely upset, and anything we can do to try to bring some type of closure, some type of justice for these families — for these family members and friends — would certainly, certainly be appreciated by them as well as our community."
The fatal shooting of Malone was one of three reported Sunday night in Louisville. Around 10 p.m., officers found a male who had been shot in the 900 block of Esquire Alley in the Russell Neighborhood. He was pronounced dead at University of Louisville Hospital, according to police. Also around 10 p.m., a male was shot and killed on 41st Street and West Broadway in the Shawnee neighborhood.
Smiley said "there is nothing to indicate" that any of the fatal shootings are related. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
