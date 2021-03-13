LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man was arrested with nearly a half-pound of methamphetamine Saturday, according to Indiana State Police.
Darrell Cox was charged with dealing methamphetamine over 10 grams, possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine, among other charges.
Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section (DES) led an investigation on Cox, 56, and his alleged dealing of methamphetamine in multiple counties around southern Indiana.
According to police, the Taswell, Indiana man was stopped in the early morning hours of March 13 after excessive speeding on State Road 37.
During a search of Cox's truck, ISP says it found over 200 grams of methamphetamine, two grams of cocaine and multiple controlled substance pills.
"Dozens of behind the scenes investigation hours culminated in a successful and safe conclusion to this case," ISP Sgt. Greg Day said. "Multiple counties are safer today thanks to this arrest of this large scale methamphetamine dealer."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.