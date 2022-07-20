LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Grayson County man was charged with shooting a 42-year-old man July 9.
Charles Edward "Eddie" Cann was charged with assault and and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. The Grayson County Sheriff's Office believes Cann shot a 43-year-old man July 9 in the 6600 block of Grayson Springs Road.
The man was airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition. Police said Wednesday that the man was "severely injured."
While it was initially reported to police that Cann's mother was shooter, police said after reviewing witness statements and evidence that Cann was identified as the suspect.
Police said Cann may face more charges.
