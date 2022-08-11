LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coach at an Indianapolis area high school has been arrested on charges of dealing and possessing cocaine.
His arrest comes just months after his team won the 2022 IHSAA Class 3A state championship.
According to a report by FOX 59, Beech Grove High School's head basketball coach, 45-year-old Mike Renfro, was booked into the Henry County Jail early Monday morning after sheriff's deputies pulled him over in the eastbound lanes of I-70 in the New Castle area.
Deputies clocked Renfro traveling 45 mph on the interstate and struggling to stay in the proper lanes, according to court documents cited by FOX 59.
A deputy said he smelled alcohol coming from Renfro's vehicle after Renfro was pulled over. When asked if he had any alcohol, Renfro allegedly began to cry and admitted to having "a couple drinks." According to court documents, he failed several field sobriety tests and refused to take part in the one-leg stand test because, "a sober person couldn't even do it."
Deputies allegedly found a folded dollar bill on the driver's side floorboard containing a white substance that tested positive for cocaine. They also found several small baggies of a white powdery substance and more folded dollar bills under the floormat, according to a probable cause affidavit. Investigators say those substances all tested positive for cocaine.
According to the probable cause affidavit, there were nearly two grams of cocaine in the vehicle. Given the amount, officials say they believe he intended to deliver the cocaine for sale.
He was arrested and charged with Dealing and Possession of Cocaine, Operating While Intoxicated and Public Intoxication.
Beech Grove City Schools sent a letter home to families and staff indicating that Renfro had been suspended. That letter said, in part:
"The district intends to fully cooperate with law enforcement officers as they conduct their investigation. Because this is an ongoing investigation, there is little else we can share now. However, we know that when events like this happen, the entire school and and district are impacted. We want to ensure that you have the appropriate support during this difficult time. School officials and district counselors will be available to answer students' questions during the next several days."
BCGS Superintendent Dr. Laura Hammock went on to write that, "Some in our community may understandably question the district's hiring practices and how something like this could happen. Please know that the individual in question passed all criminal and other background checks required during the hiring process."
In March, Renfro led the Beech Grove Hornets boys' varsity basketball team to its first state championship in school history.
Renfro was also nominated for the Coach of the Year at the Indiana High School Sports Awards.
