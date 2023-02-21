LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is facing an attempted murder charge for allegedly shooting a woman.
In a news release Tuesday, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said Jordan Cunningham, 22, of Georgetown was taken into custody just after 4 p.m. Monday in Sellersburg.
Col. Mark Grube said officers responded to a report of a shooting on Autumn Ridge Drive in the Autumn Ridge subdivision. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the chest. She was seriously wounded but is expected to survive.
The release said the woman was visiting a relative.
Cunningham faces four preliminary felony charges of attempted murder, criminal recklessness-deadly weapon, pointing a firearm (loaded) and aggravated battery.
The investigation continues, but the sheriff's department is asking anyone with information related to the incident to come forward.
The Clark County Sheriff's Department said if you are a victim of domestic violence and need assistance from law enforcement, contact them at 812-246-6996 or go to their website, ClarkCoSheriff.com and click on the domestic violence tab. They will have an advocate contact you.
