LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after a reported shooting in Old Louisville Thursday afternoon. 

A Louisville Metro Police spokesman said in a release that the call came in about 1:35 p.m. for a shooting in the area of 4th Street and Ormsby Avenue. 

A WDRB photojournalist at the scene said there is a large police presence in front of an apartment building.  

No additional information has been released about a possible victim. 

