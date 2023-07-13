LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after a reported shooting in Old Louisville Thursday afternoon.
A Louisville Metro Police spokesman said in a release that the call came in about 1:35 p.m. for a shooting in the area of 4th Street and Ormsby Avenue.
A WDRB photojournalist at the scene said there is a large police presence in front of an apartment building.
No additional information has been released about a possible victim.
This story will be updated.
