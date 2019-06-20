LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson Family Court judge has dismissed a domestic violence case involving Katina Powell, whose sex parties for University of Louisville basketball players and recruits ultimately led to NCAA sanctions, because there was not enough evidence against her.
According to court documents from a Wednesday hearing, Thomas Tyre, a local dentist who previously disclosed a relationship with Powell, "has not sustained his burden of proof to establish that an act of domestic violence as occurred and is likely to occur again."
According to previous reporting, a Jefferson Family Court judge issued an emergency protective order against Powell on June 11, requiring her to surrender any firearms and stay at least 500 feet away from Tyre.
Tyre claimed Powell stole his passport and wallet on June 8 and assaulted him while he tried to call police, breaking two of his ribs and causing multiple cuts and bruises.
Powell was evicted from her home last week, according to court records.
