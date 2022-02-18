LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged with assault and wanton endangerment was found guilty in Jefferson County Circuit Court on Friday.
Ismail Ali was found guilty on one count of assault, two counts of wanton endangerment, one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and persistent felony offender.
Ali fired gunshots at a house in the 2200 block of Rowan Street in 2019, hitting a 2-year-old child.
The gunshot hit the child in the abdomen, creating a substantial danger of death, according to a news release. The child was taken to the hospital after the shooting in the Portland neighborhood.
The jury recommended a sentence of 30 years, with assault and wanton endangerment charges running concurrently for 10 years, along with a 20-year sentence for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Ali is expected to be formally sentenced April 11.
