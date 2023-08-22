LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is searching for an inmate who escaped custody in Hart County.
According to a news release, Jason L. Cotton was assigned to a work release in the Hardyville area. The 34-year-old white male walked away from a work release near Memorial Elementary School located at 1400 North Jackson Highway in Hart County.
Cotton, who is 5-feet, 8-inches tall, 150 pounds, was last seen wearing black shorts and a white shirt.
Police said Cotton was incarcerated at the Hart County Jail for offenses including burglary, bail jumping, trafficking in a controlled substance and criminal mischief.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact KSP's Post 3 at (270) 782-2010.
