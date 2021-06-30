LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting.
Officers with the department's Fourth Division responded to the reported shooting around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Sale Avenue, which is off Taylor Boulevard in the Taylor Berry neighborhood, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said in a statement.
On scene, officers found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg, Mitchell said. He was transported to University Hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening, according to police.
LMPD's Fourth Division is handling the investigation, which is ongoing. There were no suspects as of Wednesday night, Mitchell said.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
