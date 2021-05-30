LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after at least two people were shot in the Southside neighborhood in south Louisville on Sunday afternoon.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, two people were shot near Colonial Oaks Court before traveling in a vehicle to the 5600 block of South Third Street less than a mile away.
Police found one of the gunshot victims, an adult male, and he was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
The second victim fled the scene in the Iroquois neighborhood and had not been found by police as of 4 p.m., Smiley said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to 574-LMPD.
