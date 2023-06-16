LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the city's Shawnee neighborhood Friday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 600 block of South 42nd Street around 4:15 p.m. on a reported shooting, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
Once on scene, police found a woman who had been shot in the leg. Mitchell said she was transported to a local hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
Police said the shooting "appears to be domestic in nature," but no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.