LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot inside a vehicle on Dixie Highway near Valley Station in southwest Jefferson County.
According to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis, Third Division officers responded on a report of a shooting in the 14500 block of Dixie Highway around 7 p.m. on Thursday evening.
Once on scene, officers located a man "believed to be in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle" and he was transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition, Ellis said.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating due to the severity of the injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
