LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The suspect in a Louisville murder on Westport Road died by suicide, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD said police responded to a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road, near Towne Centre Drive and Gene Snyder Freeway, around 11 p.m. on Aug. 19. Police found a woman, who hasn't been identified, with a critical stab wound and she died at University Hospital a short time later.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police identified 27-year-old Carlos Guevara as a suspect. Guevara had a warrant for murder when the Nashville Police Department found him dead by suicide in its jurisdiction.
Ellis said the case will be closed by death of offender.
