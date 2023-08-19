LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of chaining a woman to a floor pleaded not guilty in court on Saturday morning.
Moises May was arraigned in front of a Jefferson County Judge. He is charged with kidnapping, wanton endangerment, assault and several other charges.
Jonna Wilson, 37, said she was eventually rescued by police inside a home near the Park Hill neighborhood. Wilson told WDRB News that May, whom she shares a child with, cut her hair off with a machete, made her strip naked and put a chain around her neck, telling her he was going to kill her when he got back to the house they once shared.
Wilson shared her story of survival with WDRB News on Thursday. She was rescued by police and firefighters Wednesday, Aug. 16, inside a home near the Park Hill and Algonquin neighborhoods off Dixie Highway.
The judge set May's bond at $100,000. If he is released, he can't have contact with the victim or their child.
LMPD said Thursday when they found Wilson, the chain around her neck was bolted to the floor with screws and secured with a MasterLock. The front door of the home was also barricaded. Wilson said May had screwed every door shut, bolted every window and had the key to get inside and outside.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 28.
If you or someone you know has been impacted by domestic violence, there are multiple 24 hour hotlines that you can call.
- LMPD crisis line: 1-844-237-2331
- National DV Hotline: (800) 799-7233
- Center for Women and Children: (844) 237-2331
