LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting on March 20.
Anthony D. Watkins, 54, was killed in a shooting on East Kingston Avenue, off Southside Drive, in the Southside neighborhood, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
According to Louisville Metro Police, officers found Watkins with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip using LMPD's online portal.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.