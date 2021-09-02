LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is in custody facing a murder charge after a teen was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in the Newburg neighborhood.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to the intersection of Poplar Level Road and Jefferson Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. That's where they found the victim, believed to be in his "late teens," with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
His identity has not yet been released.
Police arrested 21-year-old Derrick Stover not long after the shooting. According to court documents, a witness told officers he was in the front seat of a vehicle with Stover when Stover shot the victim, who was driving another vehicle.
Police say the vehicle the victim was driving rear-ended another vehicle after the shooting. A witness in the vehicle that was hit gave police a description of the man, and told him the direction he headed in, when he ran from the scene. A man fitting the description was seen on surveillance video, and officers in LMPD's air unit spotted him in a yard on Cornith Way before he got into a car that turned out to be an Uber.
Officers stopped the Uber and found Stover in the back seat. The driver told police he picked Stover up from a home on Cornith Way. During questioning, Stover told officers he lived at a home on Cornith Way. Police questioned the homeowner, who is Stover's grandmother. She told police Stover ran into the back of the house and said he had been in a shootout.
The grandmother told police that Stover said he "threw the gun" before he got to the house. He then changed his clothes before leaving again. Police found a shirt matching the shirt worn by the man seen in surveillance video in a trash can at the home.
Stover was arrested and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections where he faces charges of murder, wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.