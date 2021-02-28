LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville has seen 13 consecutive months of double-digit homicide counts, including its deadliest February on record.
Fourteen homicides were reported in February, bringing Louisville to 32 homicides since 2021 began. Additionally, more than 90 people have been injured in nonfatal shootings throughout the city.
"I’ve been tracking homicides for years, and never thought it could get this bad," said anti-violence advocate Christopher 2X, who founded the Game Changers organization. "So many families and children are suffering as a result."
LaTonya Fels spent Sunday looking back at photos of her youngest son, Dominique Fels.
"Dominique was a happy-go-lucky person. Everybody loved Dominique," she said. "He was sweet, honest, (a) hard worker."
At just age 26, Dominique Fels, a father of four, was shot and killed Jan. 31 at a Days Inn on Fern Valley Road.
"I'm still in disbelief that he's gone," Fels said. "It's never happened before, so I don't know how to accept it. I don't know if I'm coming or going. I'm just dealing with it day by day.
"I find myself calling his phone thinking I'm going to hear his voice."
Louisville's surge in gun violence has not stopped after it reported a record 173 homicides and more than 580 nonfatal shootings in 2020. 2X said he never thought gun violence in the city would get this bad.
"212 total fatal homicides in 14 months," he said. "... The public needs to understand the gravity of that."
It's hard to pinpoint a single reason for the uptick in violent crime, added 2X, who said educating children needs to be the first step in combatting it.
"The model of trying to intervene at the high school level is about over with. You can throw it out the door," he said. "Better be getting in there in the elementary school ages now.
"As far as Game Changers feel, we go so far to go to the extremes. We want intervention in early childhood education ages."
If you have information that can help solve or prevent a crime, call Louisville Metro Police's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
