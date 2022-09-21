LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury has found Kevon Lawless guilty of killing a young father and his 3-year-old daughter in August 2020.
After two different deliberations — totaling eight hours — Lawless was found guilty of double murder and burglary just before 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday.
Lawless was on trial in connection with the killings of Brandon Waddles and his 3-year-old daughter, Trinity Randolph, in August 2020. The shootings took place shortly after 1 p.m. that day in the 3700 block of Kahlert Avenue, near Strader Avenue.
After dismissing one juror, Judge McKay Chauvin assembled the others back in the courtroom around 6:30 p.m. and asked if any of the remaining jurors would be unable to reach a fair and impartial decision. None of them objected.
That juror was dismissed, in part because a witness was charged with perjury earlier in the trial.
Chauvin told jurors they would need to start deliberations over once an alternate juror was seated, which began around 8 p.m. The new jury only needed around two hours to reach a decision.
Lawless, 25, could face 20 years to the death penalty. His sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.
"This was a really trying time in August of 2020 and the death of a 3-year-old affects everyone, Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Ryane Conroy said.
"You can tell that from the testimony, the testimony of the police officers, the people that have reached out to us and me. The lead detective on this case did an incredible amount of work. This is something that we have worked very hard for because justice is important, holding the people responsible that are responsible for crimes like this are important in our community."
Prosecutors tried to prove that Lawless was responsible for killing Waddles and Trinity. Earlier this week, they presented text messages, video surveillance from a neighbor and an Instagram Live video that shows Waddles and Lawless arguing.
"Fifteen seconds, 11 shots, two dead," Conroy said. "There is one man responsible for the death of Brandon Wallace and Trinity Randolph."
Defense attorneys questioned the evidence from the beginning, calling it circumstantial and not enough to convict Lawless.
During closing arguments, Lawless' attorney Ryan Vantrease argued there was no direct evidence tying Lawless to both murders.
"He only has one shot, and his shot depends on their investigation and his shot depends on you holding them to their burden, holding them to the reasonable doubt," he said. "Because if you have reasonable doubt that Kevon Lawless is guilty, then you have to find him not guilty, and this case is full of unanswered questions."
Lawless' bond was set at $1 million in August 2020, but a judge lowered it to $300,000 full cash days after his arraignment and ordered him to be on home incarceration if the bond was paid. New York record producer Nigel Talley posted the $300,000 on July 10, 2021.
Family said they were left blindsided at the time. Just weeks later, on July 21, 2021, Lawless was back behind bars on a parole violation.
"The police department worked very hard on this kid's case, it meant a lot to the people of this community," Conroy said. "It was something that affected not only the direct family, but lots and lots of other people. So I am personally pleased that we were able to bring this case to an end in conclusion for all the parties involved."
