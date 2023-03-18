LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in Shively on Saturday afternoon, according to police.
Shively Police Sgt. Jordan Brown said police responded to the 3700 block of 7th Street Road around 3 p.m. A man in his 20s was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
Brown said the man was taken to a hospital "in critical, but stable condition." Police haven't determined where the shooting happened.
Anyone with any information related to the shooting is encouraged to call Shively Police at (502) 448-6181 or the department's anonymous tip line at (502) 930-2773.
