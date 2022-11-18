LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany man was arrested on charges related to child pornography.
According to a news release from the Indiana State Police, 59-year-old Wiley Ray Jones was arrested Thursday afternoon.
The investigation was handled by detectives with the Indiana State Police - Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force in Sellersburg. Police say it started in September, when police got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an online account contained child pornography, either in the form of images or video files.
According to the news release, investigators quickly obtained a search warrant to search Jones' home on Captain Frank Road in New Albany.
Police say Jones was arrested as a result of evidence they found at the home. Investigators did not disclose the nature of the evidence.
Jones is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography. He is currently being held in the Floyd County Jail.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.