NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A suspect is in custody after a New Albany Police officer was shot Tuesday morning.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said one of his department's officers was shot when suspect, Barry Sowders, 29, of New Albany, opened fire around 11:30 a.m. Police had been searching for him.
"When they encountered him, he opened fire on the officers," Bailey said.
New Albany Police Cpl. Andrew Byrne was taken to University of Louisville Hospital after being shot. Bailey said his injuries were not considered life-threatening. On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Jeff Gahan said Byrne was in good spirits.
Sowders was arrested a short time later. He is charged with three counts of Attempted Murder and Resisting Law Enforcement. He was treated and released and is now at Jefferson County Metro Corrections awaiting extradition back to Indiana.
Bailey praised his officers and fellow law enforcement agencies that rushed to the scene. He said Indiana State Police will take over the investigation. He referred all questions to the Floyd County Prosecutors Office.
The City of New Albany posted on social media a picture of a man police were looking for in the area of Main and Spring streets. The page described the man as 25 years old, 6 feet tall and armed and dangerous. A half-hour later, the city said the man was in custody.
"Thank you to New Albany Police Department and other responding agencies for their quick response," the post said. "There will remain heavy police activity in this area while an investigation is conducted. Please continue to avoid the immediate areas between Main/Spring, 13th and Vincennes Street. We will update with further information as we receive it."
"There's no risk to public safety, but there is going to be an active police presence in this area until such time as this scene is cleared," Bailey said.
Police set up a perimeter Vincennes Street, between Spring and Main streets, as police searched for the suspect Tuesday morning. Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said an incident started earlier in the morning when a woman was shot at in New Albany.
"That subject reported that he had been shot at, at that time, officers took that information and attempted to locate the suspect in that shooting," Huls said. "Shortly after they located who they believed to be the suspect in this neighborhood, a short foot chase happened at that time."
Huls said that foot chase led to the police officer being shot.
"The suspect then actually fired at a New Albany officer, striking the officer, that officer returned fire and struck the suspect," Huls said. "The suspect was able to escape to a nearby residence and was located a short time after by SWAT units."
Multiple agencies responded to the area of 13th and Market streets. Multiple streets are blocked in the area for the investigation.
Gordon Tretter lives near where the shooting occurred. The former U.S. Navy medic estimated between seven to nine gun shots from a "low caliber" gun were fired. He then heard a shot from "larger caliber" weapon.
Tretter said he helped Byrne after he was shot, rushing toward the fallen officer. Tretter said Byrne was conscious, but in pain, after being shot.
"I just responded because I was trained to do so, and that training never goes away," Tretter said. "I'm not a doctor, but being an ex-combat medic, I saw how little blood loss there was and how quickly the other officers got the tourniquet on him. We got him in the car immediately and I'm sure he'll be fine."
