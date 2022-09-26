LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been sentenced to more than a decade behind bars for fatally shooting a man in New Albany in 2021.
Vance Martin was sentenced Monday morning.
"He was sentenced to 17 years," said Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane. "16 years up at the Department of Corrections, one year probation."
The New Albany Police Department found Joshua Gonzales, 38, shot to death at home in the 150 block of Cherry Street in March 2021.
Gonzales died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to court documents.
According to a probable cause Martin told police that he and a friend were "approached" by Gonzales outside the home. Martin alleges that that Gonzales asked him if he had any meth — which he said he did.
The three men then went into the living room and allegedly an argument occurred.
Martin claims that Gonzales pulled out a gun, and pointed it at Martin's face. The document also says Martin pulled out a gun.
Martin, who was a teenager at the time, was charged with murder and penalty for use of a firearm. In a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to the amended charge of voluntary manslaughter.
"If teenagers commit violent acts in our community, they will be held to the same standard as an adult," Lane said. "They will be held to that standard, and in this case, a level one felony, which is right below a murder, and we will see significant time in the DOC."
Lane said it's more common for teenagers now to be committing more violent crimes.
"We're seeing a lot of younger people involved in violent crimes," said Lane.
Lane said he believes the plea is a good resolution for the safety of the community.
