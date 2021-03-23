LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville father was shot in the head as he came to the aid of his son who was being attacked during a "road rage incident" earlier this month.
According to an arrest warrant, the father was shot in the 4000 block of Preston Highway, near Phillips Lane. That's where police responded to a shooting report and found him with gunshot wounds to the head and arm. The incident started around noon on March 10. That's when 18-year-old Michael Taylor and five other unknown accomplices, allegedly pulled the victim's son from his car and started beating him with their fists.
The father then got out of the vehicle with a baseball bat, and Taylor and the accomplices got back in their vehicle and left. At some point during the attack, police say Taylor dropped a cell phone. He followed the victims in their car and pulled up alongside it, demanding the return of the phone.
After the victims denied having the phone, several shots were fired into their vehicle, striking the father twice. He was taken to University Hospital for treatment, and police say he still has bullet fragments in his head and arm.
Police officers recovered the cell phone that was dropped during the attack and kept it. Two days later, on March 12, police say Taylor called police dispatchers and demanded his cell phone that "was stolen by the police."
Investigators were able to find video of the suspects and the car that was shot immediately after the attack. The registration information from the vehicle was used to confirm it belonged to Taylor. He was arrested on March 22 in the 3000 block of Preston Highway.
Taylor is charged with two counts of complicity to assault, one count of wanton endangerment, as well as receiving stolen property - firearm and enhanced possession of marijuana. He pleaded not guilty during an arraignment hearing on March 23. Taylor's attorney said he didn't pull the trigger, and that the weapon used was a BB gun.
