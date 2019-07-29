LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a man authorities say stole several pieces of lawn equipment from a Walmart store.
James Parrish Jr., 47, was arrested on Sunday at his home in the 5200 block of Sprucewood Drive, which is near Billtown and Fairground Roads.
According to police, on July 4, Parrish tried to take items from the Walmart located at 2020 Bashford Manor Lane. Police say Parrish and a co-defendant loaded a cart with a lawnmower, hedge trimmer and weed eater. Parrish then pushed the cart outside and made no attempt to pay for the merchandise.
Two store employees approached Parrish and asked for a receipt. Investigators say Parrish then handed the employees a fake receipt.
According to police, he then pulled out a machete and pointed it at the employees and ordered them to back away from him as he left the store.
The co-defendant, who has not been identified, was detained inside the store.
Through investigation, police were able to identify Parrish as a possible suspect. Police were then able to positively identify Parrish by comparing video surveillance photos with another picture of Parrish.
Police say Parrish was also wanted on two felony warrants for arson and escape.
He is charged with first-degree robbery for the incident at the Walmart store.
