LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man pleaded guilty to murdering his wife and shooting his young daughter.
Ronald Burdette could spend the next 25 years in prison. Burdette shot and killed his wife, 49-year-old Cindy Burdette, inside their Shively home on May 15, 2022. The couple's twin daughter and son were also in the home. Burdette shot his 12-year-old daughter in the neck, and his son wasn't injured.
Burdette was arrested a day later in Jeffersonville. He was extradited back to Jefferson County and faced charges for the double shooting that happened on Appleton Lane, near Dixie Highway.
He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 17, 2023.
